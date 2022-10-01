'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Literary classic gets a grand second life

The danger doesn't stop there. While a conspiracy is being hatched inside the kingdom for the throne, the defeated Pandyas, who are craving revenge, have unleashed a group of assassins who make it their life's mission to kill the Chola emperor and his princes.

Director Mani Ratnam scores in almost every department, right from the casting. There is not a single actor who looks out of place.

Jayam Ravi as Arun Mozhi Varman is just perfect. Strong, dignified, loyal, and brave, he does a fantastic job and steals the show despite appearing only in the second half of the film.

Vikram as Aditha Karikalan is magnificent. Courageous like a lion, he roars his way into our hearts as he conquers kingdom after kingdom. Vikram plays his part with so much conviction, it is easy to see that the warrior prince is choosing to go to battle repeatedly to ease the excruciating pain and disappointment he is suffering from not being able to live with the love of his life.

Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Jayaram as Azhawarkadiyan Nambi complement each other beautifully and their portions together are a treat to watch. Karthi does justice to the role of Vanthiyathevan, scoring on all three counts - a die-hard romantic, a smooth talker, and a fearless warrior.

Aishwarya as Nandini and Trisha as Kundavai steal the show. Both ladies along with Aishwarya Lekshmi as Kuzhali, are just outstanding in their respective roles.