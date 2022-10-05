Sara Ali Khan is gearing up to play a freedom fighter in the upcoming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the streaming movie "Atrangi Re", will be headlining another streaming movie titled "Ae Watan Mere Watan". The film is set to go on floors this month.

The revelation was made by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is the Prime Video Bae. In his signature, inimitable style, Varun revealed that Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.