'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik, Saif shine in this mass entertainer

By: Akshay Acharya

Film: 'Vikram Vedha' (To be released in theatres on September 30). Duration: 156 minutes.

Directors: Pushkar-Gayathri. Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi and Rohit Saraf.

Rating: ***1/2

At a time when only content from South India seems to be working at the box office, Bollywood has come up with a story in the form of 'Vikram Vedha', which has its roots in a Tamil hit film and a two-hero structure much like the earlier release of this year, 'RRR', which turned out to be a blockbuster.

The film, which has two of Bollywood's best-looking men -- Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan -- in titular roles, is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which saw Tamil cinema's Makkal Selvan ('national treasure') Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan in action.