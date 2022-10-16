Covid-19 enabled Prithviraj Sukumaran to join Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'

Prithviraj Sukumaran was approached for his 'Salaar' role more than 18 months ago, but he nearly could not do the film because he was busy with the Jordan and Algeria shoots for critically acclaimed Malayalam director Blessy's pandemic-delayed magnum opus 'Aadu Jeevitham', reports 'Variety'.

As luck would have it, 'Salaar' was also delayed and the dates finally aligned. Sukumaran began shooting for the film in September.

"There are multiple reasons why 'Salaar' would be a no-brainer for anybody to say yes to -- it's a Prashanth Neel film, a Hombale Films [of the K.G.F. franchise] production and it is Prabhas's film," Sukumaran told 'Variety'. "It is Prabhas's return to mainstream mass commercial cinema after a while. His films post 'Saaho' have been slightly away from the mass action genre."

Sukumaran is not at liberty to divulge much detail, but he says a lot of 'Salaar' revolves around Prabhas and his character, named Vardharaja Mannaar.

"The crux of the story is very much between Prabhas's character and mine," Sukumaran told 'Variety'. "I deem it a privilege that somebody like Prashanth Neel posted 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' and thought it was worth waiting for me to be able to join the film. And I'm glad I made that decision to finally say yes to it, because having shot for a few days, I think it might just be one of those epic cinematic experiences. So, I'm looking forward to 'Salaar' as much as an actor and as a film lover."

'Hombale Films' the production house behind Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' revealed Prithviraj's first look on his birthday.