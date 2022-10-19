Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer is high on comedy and VFX

Talking about the trailer, director Amar Kaushik said in a statement, "Our trailer gives a small taste of the enthralling adventure audiences are in for. 'Bhediya' is crafted to be enjoyed in cinemas. It will fill you with a sense of awe and wonder, and tickle your funny bone with laughs galore. We are glad that it arrives in all its big screen glory soon."

Set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer tells the story of Bhaskar (played by Varun), a man who gets bitten by a mythical wolf and begins to transform into a creature.

As Bhaskar and his ragtag buddies try to find answers, a series of twists turns, and laughs ensue.

MPC, the Hollywood studio behind 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Mortal Kombat', 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Ad Astra' is the driving force behind the visual effects of 'Bhediya'.

Elaborating on the film's journey, Dinesh Vijan, the producer, said, "'Bhediya' is Maddock's attempt to deliver a world-class spectacle in record time. A complete family entertainer with spectacular VFX, this is a grand cinematic experience for all generations."

Talking about the director, Vijan added: "It has phenomenal talent like Amar Kaushik at the helm; he has masterfully combined comedy and thrills to give you India's first creature comedy."