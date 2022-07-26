By: Saranya S

Stocks are a vital part of your investment portfolio. Owning stocks in multiple companies lets you build your savings and protect your money from inflation and taxes. It also helps to maximize the income from your investments. However, there are risks while you are investing in the stock market. Therefore you must have an idea about the best stocks to invest in. In this post, we will discuss the benefits of investing in stocks.

Better Long-term Returns

Both the Indian and international stock market has produced huge returns for investors over time. One of the main benefits of investing in stocks is the opportunity to be patient and observe money compound and grow. Though the overall stock market tends to grow in value.

According to an examination of several asset classes, the stock market is the source of the greatest historical returns for investors. It outperforms all other types of financial securities and the housing market for so many years.

If you consider the Indian stock market returns since the 1980s, the NIFTY and SENSEX have rarely disappointed the investors. Even if you consider the 2008 and 2020 pandemics, the stock indices have continued to grow unexpectedly and reached an all-time high this October. There we must say that investing in stocks ensures positive results if you give enough time.

Diversification Benefits & Liquidity

The stock market offers various financial instruments like shares, mutual funds, bonds, and derivatives. It offers a huge range of securities to investors so that they can invest as per their financial goals and risk appetite.

Investment in various stocks offers great diversification. It helps to reduce your portfolio concentration. It helps mitigate the risks related to stock investing by enabling diversification of investment portfolios and offsetting market risks. You should know that a well-diversified portfolio helps to build your wealth by leveraging growth in multiple sectors of the economy. Thus, it results in a profit even if some individual stocks lose value.

Dividend Income

Dividends distributed by the company are part of their profits. It is a source of income for many shareholders. Usually, dividends are paid every quarter. However, all companies don’t pay dividends. Dividends are a way of distributing profits to the shareholders, even if the stock has fallen in value.

Dividends can offer several benefits to investors. This payment can enhance the entire return on your investment in the stock. Dividends also help lower volatility in stock prices by helping support the stock price. Consistent and growing dividend payments are a sign of business stability and growth in earnings. It is common for people to fund their retirement through these dividend payouts.

Transparency

The Indian stock market is regulated and overseen by the Stock Exchange Board of India. Due to this agency, investing in the stock market is much safer and more transparent. SEBI emphasizes protecting the interest of investors. It helps in reducing the risks due to fraudulent activities of companies.

Therefore, presently, investing in stocks is considered one of the best ways to generate long-term wealth. With a strategic investment plan, investors can achieve their long-term financial goals with the help of the stock market.

However, stock investment comes with its fair share of risks. After all, the entire ground of investment works on the simple principle of the risk-reward tradeoff: higher risk, higher returns. Therefore, before investing you should be well aware of the risks associated with stocks and how to manage risks effectively.

Ownership

Buying a stock means that you are buying an ownership stake in that particular company. Investing in stocks gives you a sense of ownership in the specific company that you like. It means that you play a vital role in the company’s decision as a shareholder.

There are several examples where shareholders have prevented company management from making unreasonable decisions that are determined to their interests. The company’s annual report gets sent to the shareholders so that they can have an idea about the overall growth of the company.

Final words

You must actively observe investing in stock markets and diversifying your financial portfolio so that you can stay ahead of inflation. Besides, with this, you will have the freedom of choosing particular companies to invest in, and also it will serve as a much-required liquidity cushion.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)