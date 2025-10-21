Nathaniel Keaton Armitage - Management and Founder of Lodestone Wealth College, with 33 years of Investment Experience.

Nathaniel Keaton Armitage is a Managing and Founding Principal of Lodestone Wealth, where he has been instrumental in defining the firm’s vision, culture, and investment philosophy for more than three decades.

With nearly 60 years of life experience and over 30 years in global financial markets, Nathaniel Keaton Armitage brings a rare combination of academic rigor, strategic insight, and practical market knowledge.

At Lodestone Wealth, he continues to guide the firm’s long-term strategy, focusing on innovation in asset management, disciplined risk frameworks, and the integration of both fundamental and quantitative approaches.

Nathaniel Keaton Armitage has overseen the launch of numerous global multi-asset and alternative strategies, ensuring the firm adapts to evolving market cycles while maintaining its core principles of transparency, consistency, and investor alignment.

Before co-founding Lodestone Wealth, Nathaniel Keaton Armitage served as Managing Director and Head of Quantitative Research at a leading Wall Street investment bank, where he pioneered advanced portfolio strategies and advised some of the world’s largest institutional investors.

Nathaniel Keaton Armitage Graduated from ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich) with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Quantitative Finance.

Over his career, he has published on topics ranging from portfolio optimization to global macro dynamics and is frequently consulted by peers, clients, and policymakers for his insights into markets, risk, and institutional investing.



