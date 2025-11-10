Who Actually Owns Most of the Ethereum Supply Today

ETFs dominate ownership. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) holds 3.8 million ETH, fueled by $4.9 billion Q1 inflows. Grayscale’s ETHE has 1.2 million ETH, Fidelity’s FETH 817,500. Total ETF holdings exceed 6.5 million ETH, offering exposure without custody risks.

Public companies stack aggressively. BitMine Immersion Technologies, pivoting from Bitcoin, amassed 2.4 million ETH ($10.13 billion) for staking nodes. SharpLink Gaming, now Web3-focused, holds 839,000 ETH ($3.93 billion), its stock up 1,000% on unrealized gains nearing $900 million. Bit Digital (100,603 ETH) chases 4-5% yields.

Over 5.25 million ETH in treasuries, 4.3% of supply, shows corporate confidence. These players reduce circulating supply via EIP-1559 burns, driving deflationary pressure.

Exchanges and Smart Contracts

Exchanges are custodial giants. Coinbase’s 5.16 million ETH splits between user funds and operations. Binance totals 3.52 million, Kraken 1.6 million, Upbit 1.35 million. These manage retail liquidity but risk shocks if one fails, a crypto vulnerability.

Smart contracts form the backbone. The Beacon Deposit locks 59.75 million ETH for staking, securing proof-of-stake. Wrapped ETH (WETH) handles millions for DeFi swaps. Layer-2 bridges like Base, with 1.7 million ETH, support cross-chain moves.

The US government holds 60,000 ETH from seizures, a small stake. These aren’t owners but ecosystem gears, with staking cutting sell pressure.

Individual Whales and Market Signals

Individuals shape sentiment. Rain Lohmus, a pre-sale buyer, tops with 250,000 ETH ($1.07 billion), lost to forgotten keys, a crypto cautionary tale. Vitalik Buterin follows at 240,000 ETH ($1.03 billion), signaling long-term faith.

Unidentified whales, with 1,000-10,000 ETH wallets, scooped $2.5 billion in September, adding 871,000 ETH in one day, 2025’s peak. Ten wallets withdrew 210,452 ETH ($862.85 million) from Kraken. This correlates 73% with 30-day upticks.

A dormant wallet moved 58,938 ETH ($254 million) to Bitfinex in August, sparking speculation. These whales anticipate rallies, not chase hype.

What Holdings Mean for Investors

Whale holdings signal bullishness. September’s 871,000 ETH inflow amid a 12% drop reflects faith in Pectra upgrades and staking yields. Institutions doubled to 6.5 million ETH since April, lifting ETH/BTC by 55%.

Corporate treasuries tighten supply, fueling deflation. Yet, $62 million dumped to Binance in October caused $178 million liquidations, hinting at hedging. With 22% supply in large holders, liquidity squeezes favor rallies.