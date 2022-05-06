A tour of the historic restaurants in the capital

India is well-known for its diverse cuisine, which has earned it a place in the global culinary calendar. From its spice to the style of preparation, Indian cuisine has a special place in the heart of food aficionados.

Consider yourself lucky if you were born in India, especially if you're living in Delhi, the city known for its historic eateries that are still thriving and still trending.

Monish Gujral owner of Moti Mahal said, "keeping up with the times and ensuring that our legacy is known to the next generation I've witnessed the generational shift in technology. Today's televisions range from black and white to color and LED. Our establishment is historic, but the generation we serve now is millennials, and they know how to stay current. It was difficult to adjust to the new technology, but I had to adapt to stay informed. Keeping in touch with today's times while maintaining our ethnicity is the key to keeping our restaurant afloat and thriving".

Gujral continued, "Consistency and staying up to date on new technology are essential for staying relevant. There are so many food outlets that one must stay informed and keep their product at the top of its game. Because of our consistent taste and goodwill, we have customers ranging in age from three to seniors in their 90s.

Today, Instagram is full of glossy pictures of products, and when you go to a place to eat if your taste buds aren't as pleased as your eyes were when you saw the outpost's Social media post, the outlet or restaurant receives negative social media publicity. We have kept customers coming back to Moti Mahal because of our consistency in taste. Our butter chicken and daal taste exactly like they did when Moti Mahal first opened its doors".

Here's a list of historic restaurant addresses to visit if you want to reimagine India with its traditional flavors: