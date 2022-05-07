Avoid these common breakfast mistakes!

We have always heard "Eat Breakfast like a King" but in today's rushed world everyone's meal timings are scattered, sleep is erratic and they want to look a certain way, cutting calories is affecting their breakfast intake every day!

Breakfast is an important meal because you are breaking your fast (8-10 hours minimum) and to get started with the day, your body needs the right fuel.

Eating a balanced breakfast is important as it kick-starts your metabolism, your blood glucose metabolism is much better throughout the day, boosts your energy levels, and also helps you make better meal choices throughout the day. Breakfast is also given a lot of importance in Ayurveda as that is the time our body's 'pitta' (fire or metabolism) is at its peak.

Sahiba Bhardwaj, a Nutritionist & Nutrition Educator helps us look at some common breakfast mistakes that could hamper our metabolism.

Skipping Breakfast: Eating late at night or trying a new diet, cutting calories or maybe you simply don't have the time to eat breakfast. This is the biggest mistake you can make as it will not only dampen your metabolism but also increase your chances of developing health problems like high blood cholesterol, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. But a balanced breakfast can lower those risks and fuel you for the rest of the day.

Bite-Sized Breakfast: Eating just a fruit or a small bite-sized breakfast will leave you hungry and affect your mental focus. Not eating sufficient calories during the day may leave you munching on unhealthy energy-dense snacks later in the day and may lead to weight gain. However, eating a good filling breakfast fires up your metabolism and helps you burn calories throughout the day.