Find all the Vegan product & grocery in one App

The Urban Platter Online Shopping App is here to help you with all of your Vegan, Gourmet, and Exotic Grocery needs. It understands the incredible diversity of cultures around the world and their cuisine and brings you something beyond the ordinary and conventional in the palm of your hand, with a mission to be the ingredients provider for your health, diet, and all your culinary choices.

Discover and shop from a vast range of unique gourmet & exotic food, grocery products, and Vegan Alternatives for Dairy & Meat products such as - Almond Milk, Oat Milk, Soy Milk, and Vegan Cheese, Soya Chaap, Jackfruit Meat, Meatless Burgers, and more. Purchase delectable treats such as chips, biscuits, cookies, sweets, chocolates, and much more. All items, including signature flavorings, are vegan-friendly and made from plant-based ingredients.

The App is compatible with all devices and can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple App Stores. It provides 100 percent accurate pin codes in India. Get discounts on a variety of products, including first-time buyer discounts, free shipping, seasonal sales, and discounts on the total cart value. Get priority shipping in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore - delivery within 24 hours.

"The app was built to offer our consumers a seamless experience to discover products, engage with the brand and personalize their experience. With direct access to 100s of recipes, how to use them for all products, and Video content, the app is a game-changer for all Foodies. Our fans can enjoy exclusive promotions, content, and new products at the push of a button!" says Founder, Chirag Kenia.

So what are you waiting for? Get all your vegan needs delivered to your doorstep just at the click of a button. Download the Urban Platter app now! (AA/IANS)