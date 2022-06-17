Best Coffee based smoothies recipe

Father's Day is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate than by making some simple smoothies for him? Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India, has provided some delectable coffee-based smoothie recipes that you must make for your father this year.

Start your morning coffee routine with these refreshing coffee smoothies. These recipes are similar to the chilly treats at cafes but with a healthy twist. Try these coffee smoothie recipes with healthy ingredients and added protein to give you energy for the day ahead.

Vegan Cashew Cappuccino Smoothie

This creamy, ultra-thick cappuccino-like Smoothie is loaded with healthy fats, protein, and flavor.

If you like vanilla, cashew, and coffee flavors, you'll love this extra thick and creamy cappuccino-inspired smoothie with your favorite extra toppings.