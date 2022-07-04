Five Chocolate Delicacies

World Chocolate Day commemorates the most beloved indulgence. So, here are some of the best places in Mumbai to celebrate the occasion:

Hitchki

Hitchki is more than just a fun and quirky diner with amusing Bollywood-themed dishes. The restaurant serves nostalgia on a platter through popular Hindi film dialogues and lyrics that every Hindustani heart can relate to, as the word 'hitchki' or hiccup itself stands as a metaphor for remembrance.

Dessert filled with cigarette candies, gems, and nuts, as well as generous scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice cream topped with drizzled chocolate sauce and wafer cones is a must-try. Chocolate Lava Kulfi, on the other hand, suggests a delectable twist on the kulfi-and-chocolate-lava combination to enjoy the best of both worlds.

1522 Bar and Kitchen

With its chic atmosphere and festive vibes, 1522 Bar and Kitchen brings life to the city of dreams. Coming from Bengaluru, the place is accustomed to Mumbai's pace, zest, and spirit. The multi-cuisine dine-in caters to culinary needs while providing visitors with homely comfort. Not only are its royal kebabs and finely curated cocktails prepared with premium ingredients, but so are its chocolate dessert. Ferrero Rocher Entremet comes in the first place, combining crunchy wafers and roasted hazelnuts in Ferrero Rocher with the stunning French entremet. For a guilt-free indulgence, try its low-calorie Keto Choco Fudge.