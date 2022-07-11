Replace your daily high cholesterol items with these five healthy options

Replacing high cholesterol snacks with healthy food options has numerous advantages. We can certainly achieve a disease-free life by replacing our cholesterol-laden diet with fiber and nutrient-dense options. Soluble fiber-rich foods not only help to reduce cholesterol absorption in the body but also aid in the process of flushing this greasy substance out of the system.

A healthy diet should include foods high in soluble fiber, fruits and vegetables, plant-based protein, and whole grains. While numerous options can easily fit the bill, we have narrowed the list down to five items that can easily replace high cholesterol snack options you have grown accustomed to. Here are our options:

APPLE WITH NUTS

Summary: Zero-cooking, instant recipe with loads of good fat and fiber

Don't have time to cook something: Fret not and just keep it simple with an apple and a mix of almonds, walnuts, and raisins. This power-packed snack option has loads of soluble fiber with an added dose of healthy fat, Omega 3, and antioxidants. It will also keep you full till dinner and is a perfect recipe for keeping your recurring hunger pangs at bay. Alternatively, you can choose to go for a protein, multigrain bar but make sure that it does have high protein content instead of sugar or artificial sweetener.

Pros and Cons: High in carbs and good fats; however, the fiber content is not so good.

POPPED POTATO CHIPS (50% LESS FAT)

Summary: An ideal snacking companion for health-conscious and fitness freaks

Eating healthy doesn't mean that you have to let go of your love for wafers. The trick here is to opt for healthier options such as popped chips rather than going for fried ones. TagZ Popped chips have up to 50% less fat than regular ones and make for an excellent choice when it comes to enjoying snacking in a guilt-free manner. Further, you can choose from different flavors or variants and let your taste buds enjoy the snacks without pinching your conscience.

Pros and Cons: Guilt-free snacks with significantly less fat and no downside

BROCCOLI SALAD

Summary: A powerhouse of vitamins and minerals with an added boost of fiber