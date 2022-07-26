Consumers dissatisfied with CCPA restaurant service fee standards

Nearly seven in 10 consumers are unhappy at the Delhi High Court order staying recent government guidelines that prohibited restaurants from levying service charges automatically on food bills, a new report showed on Tuesday.

The Delhi HC last week stayed the new guidelines of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) restraining restaurants from adding a service charge by default to food bills.

A new LocalCircles survey found that 70 percent of respondents plan to either refuse to pay the service tax or avoid restaurants that levy it.

"Consumers contend that most diners in air-conditioned restaurants tend to tip the staff in the normal course according to the service quality," the findings showed.

A breakdown of those opposed to service charges shows that 20 percent plan to put up a fight and not pay the additional charges, 37 percent of respondents plan to avoid restaurants that levy service charges, while 13 percent were planning to avoid restaurant eating.

In the remaining cases, 28 percent expressed willingness to pay the service charge if it was part of the bill while 2 percent of respondents were undecided on their course of action. LocalCircles conducted a national survey which received over 21,000 responses from consumers located in 291 districts.