FSSAI promises to take action against the Domino's outlet in B'luru for hanging toilet brushes over pizza dough

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday took cognizance of the hanging of toilet brushes over pizza dough at a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru.

The apex food regulator under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday that the response of the FBO has been sought and appropriate action shall be taken in the matter as per the regulatory provisions under the FSS Act, 2006.

On July 24, a person named Sahil Karnany tweeted some pictures, which showed toilet brushes hanging over pizza dough at a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru.

"This is how Domino's India serves us fresh pizza! Very disgusted," he wrote.

Karney had also tagged FSSAI, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya in the post.

On Sunday, Karnany again posted a video showing toilet brushes, and clothes used for cleaning tables hanging over pizza dough.

As his posts went viral on social media, Domino's issued a statement saying strict action has been initiated against the management of the outlet.

The company also said that it adheres to international standards to ensure the quality of food and hygiene. (AA/IANS)