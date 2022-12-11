An Introduction to Korean Street Food

By Saurabh Singh Chandel

Trying new food is important because it allows us to experiment with different flavours and introduces new nutrients to our bodies. If you want to learn about other cultures, the best way to start is by trying their food, because food brings people together.



Aside from beauty, drama, and fashion culture, Korean food culture is second to none, and many people consider it to be very healthy due to the amount of vegetables used in preparation.



Here's something you can try preparing at home to know the buzz K-town culture.



Bibimbap



Ingredients:



Fresh Shitake 25 gm



Bean sprouts 20 gm



Spinach 100 gm



Cooked rice 200 gm



Gochujang 25 gm



Sesame oil 5 ml



Korean soy sauce 8 ml



Minced garlic 5 gm



Sesame seed toasted 2 gm



Sugar 5 gm



Black pepper 2 gm



Ground beef 50 gm



Method:



Heat a pan over medium heat, add the vegetable oil and stir fry all the vegetables individually, and season it with sesame oil.



On the other hand marinade beef mince with sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic minced, and a little sugar then after, heat a pan over high heat and stir fry marinated beef mince.



Now you have all the ingredients ready, put the rice into a bowl, and add the meat and assorted vegetables.



Now, enjoy the meal bowl of bibimbap with gochujang paste.



Samgyupsal



Ingredients:



Pork belly sliced thick 150 gm



Salt 2 gm



Crushed black pepper 2 gm



Romaine lettuce 20 gm



Elephant garlic cloves sliced 2 cloves



Green chili 4 gm



Carrot 15 gm



Cucumber 15 gm



Onion diced 10 gm



Soybean paste 10 gm



Gochujang paste 10 gm



Sesame seed 1 gm



Sugar 2 gm



Tomato ketchup 3ml



Korean soy sauce 6 ml



Method:



Make the sauce by mixing together all the ingredients which are soybean paste, gochujang, sugar, Korean soy sauce, and tomato ketchup.



On the other hand, take a pan, heat it over high heat, and grill the belly slices for 5 minutes until golden brown from both sides and little crisp from the top sides and season it as well.



Serve the belly slices with all the vegetables as accompaniments. (SJ/IANS)