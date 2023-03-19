5 million food deliveries daily in Mumbai, yet riders struggle to survive

By: Quaid Najmi

One of the greatest blessings of the Smartphone Internet era is the ease of ordering snacks, food, and desserts from anywhere in the city/town or the district, for self, family, parties, social or corporate events.

Through one or more of the hundreds of Apps, one can place the most outrageous orders, ranging from the humble 'Vada-Pav' to 'Shawarmas' - and every possible dish in between.

Once the App accepts the order, a series of precision processes are triggered right from inside the kitchens to the delivery boys/girls who pick it up, and finally ring your doorbell - all within 30-60 minutes - for that joyous, drooling smile...!

Simple as it may sound, the delivery business is bizarre and complex, involving a lot of human elements, the critical being the delivery boys-girls who serve as the 'last-mile' link between the food outlets and the hungry customer.

One such delivery boy-cum Area Manager attached to an app-based company, G. V. Kishore, 35, of Borivali, shares some insights into the low-profile business that quietly 'delivers' with clockwork precision and efficiency that could merit a top Sigma rating.