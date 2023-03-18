Chased by customer's dog, food delivery boy falls to his death from the third floor

Rizwan was the sole breadwinner of the family which lives in a rented house at Sriramnagar in the Yousufguda locality.

After B.Com's first year, he discontinued his education to take care of his ailing father and mitigate the family's financial stress. Working from noon to night, he used to earn about Rs 500 to Rs 700 a day.

Police booked the dog owner N. Shobana under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct concerning animals), and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others).

As Rizwan was filling in for his elder brother Mohammed Khaja on the fateful day, the family feared that it may not receive any compensation from the food delivery aggregator. The family opted for an out-of-court settlement with the dog owner for Rs 5 lakh. Under the settlement, Rizwan's family withdrew the police case against the pet owner.

Rizwan, who had lost his mother five years ago, was taking care of his father, who had stopped working as a waiter at functions due to ill health. The youngster discontinued his education and started delivering food for Swiggy as well as Zomato about three years ago.

Youngest of the four brothers, Rizwan was working 8-10 hours daily to make ends meet. According to Khaja, Rizwan's ID with Swiggy was blocked for some reason and he was sometimes filling in for him.

Rizwan's family and friends remember him as a jovial boy. "He was passionate about cricket and had won several medals in various tournaments in the area," said Khaja. Since Rizwan was not a registered delivery partner with Swiggy, his family is not likely to receive any assistance. Had he been a registered delivery partner, the food aggregator would have paid his family Rs 10 lakh.