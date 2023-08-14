Chef Prerna Kothari and Chef Syed Sadia Win the Junior Pastry Indian Cup 2023

The Junior Pastry Indian Cup 2023 was a two-day competition that consisted of six challenges: sugar showpiece, chocolate showpiece, The Valrhona Chocolate Cake (Entremet) , dessert on a plate, dessert in a glass, and mini pastries. The challenges were judged on artistic expression and technical skill, professional ethics and hygiene, and taste.

The competition was organised by Hammer Publishers Pvt. Ltd in association with IHE Expo 2023. The national selection process was held at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, NCR, India.