Traditional Korean recipes

The Korean wave, driven by the growing popularity of K-dramas and K-pop in India, has sparked a rising fascination with Korean culture, including an increasing awareness of its vibrant cuisine. The rich and tantalizing flavors of Korean cuisine are enticing to Indians, thanks to all the mukbang videos featuring people enjoying ramyeon and K-dramas depicting couples fighting over fried chicken.

A few of the popular Korean delicacies prepared during Chuseok include rice cakes in varying forms including Songpyeon, Hangwa, and Gungjung Tteokbokki, paired with other dishes such as glass noodles (Japchae) and Korean pancakes made with mung bean. That's why we've carefully selected recipes for a complete four-course Korean meal, sourced from The Korean Vegan Cookbook on Audible, for you to give a try.

Miso Spinach

Ingredients

6 cups of raw spinach

1 tbsp doenjang (fermented soybean and brine paste)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

2 scallions (spring onions)

Procedure

Add spinach to a large pot of boiling water. Cook for approximately 1 minute before removing it and placing it in an ice bath ( to discontinue cooking).

Drain the excess water by placing one handful of spinach at a time into either a cheesecloth/ kitchen towel/paper towel and squeezing it between your hands

Place the 6 cups of raw spinach into a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients - 1 tbsp doenjang (fermented soybean and brine paste), 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 tbsp sesame seeds, and 2 scallions (spring onions) to it.

Mix well with a large spoon or by hand

Your Miso Spinach is ready to serve

Gochujang Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes

2 tbsp gochujang (Korean chili paste)

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1/2 tbsp coarse sea salt

2 tsp roasted sesame seeds

Procedure

Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit

Chop the 4 sweet potatoes into bite-sized portions and place them in a large bowl

Add the other ingredients including the 2 tbsp gochujang (Korean chili paste), 4 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar, and ½ tbsp coarse sea salt to it

Remember to not add the sesame seeds

Place the lid of a pot (large enough to cover the entire bowl) and shake vigorously to ensure sweet potatoes are evenly coated

Place the potatoes in one layer on a baking sheet sprayed generously with cooking oil (use two trays if necessary)

Place on the low rack of the oven and cook for 15-17 minutes

Flip the potatoes and place them back in the oven to cook for an additional 5-7 minutes, until evenly browned

Sprinkle 2 tsp of sesame seeds before serving.

Gungjung Tteokbokki

Ingredients

1 package of tteokbokki (fresh or frozen / simmered rice cakes)

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 Zucchini chopped

3-4 sliced shiitake mushrooms

1/8th green bell pepper julienned (cut into long thin strips)

1/4th red bell pepper julienned (cut into long thin strips)

1/4th red onion julienned (cut into long thin strips)

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 cup of vegetable broth (or water)

1 tbsp roasted sesame seeds

Procedure

Place the tteokbokki in a large bowl and add sesame oil and black pepper. Set aside for 30 minutes

In a large pan, add extra virgin olive oil over medium heat

Add all vegetables and saute until they soften

Add 1 tsp of salt and continue cooking for 1 minute

After this add the package of tteokbokki, as well as soy sauce and maple syrup until the vegetable and rice cakes are coated with sauce

Deglaze the pan with broth or water and bring to a boil

Then reduce the heat to simmer and cook until the liquid thickens for 2-3 minutes

Garnish with sesame seeds before serving

Gluten-Free Berry Cobbler

Ingredients

1 cup non-dairy milk

2 tbsp full-fat coconut milk

1 tbsp vinegar

1 cup almond meal

1/2 cup + 1/4th cup potato starch

1/4 cup coconut sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blackberries

2 tbsp maple syrup

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Procedure

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

In a large bowl, add almond meal, rice flour, ½ cup potato starch, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt

In a brownie pan/cast iron pan, add berries, maple syrup, lemon juice, and 1/4th cup of potato starch

Stir with a wooden spoon or hands until the berries are evenly coated

Go back to the bowl of dry ingredients and add non-dairy milk + vinegar mixture and coconut milk

Stir with a whisk until incorporated and the cake batter will be fairly thick

Scoop out spoonfuls of the batter with two spoons or an ice cream scooper and pace carefully over the top of the berries mix until all the berries are covered

Smooth it out with a spatula or the back of a spoon if you can

Place in oven and bake for 40-50 minutes until the filling and the bubbling of the cake is nice and brown

Your Gluten-Free Berry Cobbler is ready to serve now. IANS/KB