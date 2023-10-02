Food

Sip, savor, and delight: Coffee and donuts unite!

As the season ushers in its own charm, coffee and donut shops have started buzzing. We've handpicked a list of the city's most enchanting coffee and donut cafes, each offering a unique experience that's perfect for this time of the year. From cozy nooks for a peaceful sip to vibrant hubs buzzing with energy, these cafes are calling out to coffee and donut enthusiasts to savor the flavors of the season. Join us as we explore the top coffee and donut destinations in Mumbai that are sure to warm your heart and tickle your taste buds.