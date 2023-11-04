Recipes to prepare a sumptuous without the stress of elaborate cooking

Food is celebration of love and calls for moments that are cherished throughout the day. From the early morning breakfast with the kids to evening meals with the family, every meal can be special. In this curated collection of recipes, we bring you a fusion of tradition and innovation, flavors that will delight your senses and fill your day with culinary magic.

These recipes are thoughtfully designed to be cooked quickly, allowing you to prepare a sumptuous meal for your loved ones without the stress of elaborate cooking, ensuring a seamless and delightful fast-breaking experience.

Spicy Mexican Parathas: Give traditional stuffed parathas a Mexican twist by filling them with spicy beans, cheese, and veggies.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour1 cup cooked and spiced Mexican beans1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers1/4 cup chopped cilantro leavesSalt and chili powder to taste

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt and enough water to make a soft and pliable dough.Knead the dough for about 5-7 minutes until it's smooth. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the cooked and spiced Mexican beans in the microwave for 1-2 minutes until they are warm.Take a portion of the prepared paratha dough and roll it into a small circle. Place a portion of the warm Mexican beans filling in the center of the rolled-out dough.Add grated cheddar cheese, finely chopped bell peppers, chopped cilantro leaves, and a pinch of chili powder to taste on top of the bean filling. Carefully gather the edges of the dough and seal them at the top, creating a stuffed ball.Place the stuffed paratha in your microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes or until the paratha is cooked and the cheese is melted. The large turntable ensures you have enough room for a large batch.Serve the spicy Mexican Parathas hot with a side of guacamole or salsa for a delicious fusion treat.

Mango Avacado Smoothie: A velvety fusion of sweet mango and creamy avocado, packed with the goodness of Greek yogurt and almond milk. This tropical treat not only tantalizes your taste buds but also keeps you feeling full and satisfied during Sargi.