Why the pani puri platter remains India’s favourite snack

By Abhinash Das

India is renowned for its diverse range of affordable and flavourful street foods, found everywhere from bustling metro cities to remote villages and everywhere in between. Among these, pani puri stands out as one of the most loved and easily available quick snacks. Its widespread appeal is evident from the fact that it is popular not only in India but also in other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan.

A crunchy savoury snack

Pani puri is one of India’s most iconic street foods, which is a bite-sized explosion of flavour packed inside a crispy, hollow shell. These deep-fried, golden spheres, called ‘Puri’, are typically stuffed with a mix of spiced potatoes, chickpeas, raw onions, and an array of tangy spices. The spheres are then dunked into a flavoured watery dip that makes every mouthful burst with zest.

While the exact origin of this beloved snack remains subject to debate, with many legends surrounding it, a more credible source suggests it originates from the ancient Magadha kingdom (544–322 BCE), located in today's north-eastern Indian State of Bihar. One popular tale from the epic story Mahabharata says that Draupadi (one of the epic's heroines), tasked with feeding the five Pandava brothers with limited resources, invented the snack to ensure an equal portion for each. Food historians believe that its earliest version, known as phulki, first emerged in Magadha. These were small, hollow puris filled with spiced water, a simple yet ingenious idea that, over centuries, evolved into the beloved pani puri enjoyed today.

From the busy streets of urban spaces to the quiet corners of rural India, pani puri is enjoyed under many names, such as golgappa, phuchka, and gupchup — each carrying its own regional twist. But no matter what one calls it, the joy of that first, delightfully crunchy bite is followed by a rush of spicy, tangy water that lingers long after, is undeniable.

The snack varies widely in its preparation and ingredients across different regions of India. In the eastern states, such as West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, it is commonly known as Phuchka. The primary filling for Phuchka is “Ghugni”, a mixture of black chickpeas or spiced peas, which gives it a distinct regional flavour.