‘World Food India 2025’ Boosts India’s Position in Global Agri-Food Value Chains

New Delhi, Sep 29: The ‘World Food India 2025’ has reaffirmed India’s emergence as a global hub for food processing, innovation, and sustainable practices, the government said on Monday.

With record-breaking investments, strengthened international partnerships, and a strong alignment with the vision of making India a world leader in agri-food value chains, the four-day event has laid a solid foundation for future growth and global collaboration in the sector, according to Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Over the course of the summit, it facilitated the signing of Memorandums of Understanding worth more than Rs 1,02,000 crore, representing one of the largest-ever investment commitments in the Indian food processing sector.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries also enabled collaborations with leading academic and research institutions including NIFTEM-T and NIFTEM-K, supporting technology transfer and partnerships in food fortification, nutraceuticals, and start-up incubation.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event brought together global leaders, policymakers, industry captains, and innovators to deliberate on the future of food and agriculture.