FIFA WC: Epic comeback sees Argentina beat Egypt 3-2, reach quarters

But Messi weaved his magic, first launching the attack and providing the assist to Cristian Romero's goal in the 79th minute and then getting onto the scoresheet himself in the 83rd minute as Lautaro hooked a deep ball into the area, which dropped favourably for the Argentine captain, who laced it towards goal. Goalkeeper Shobeir gets a hand on it, but it hits the bar and goes in to make it 2-2.