When You Win, You Hold Your Head High; When You Lose, You Have to Keep It: Mbappe

"We didn't play the match we wanted to play, whether tactically, technically, or in terms of our overall performance. When you don't do what you're supposed to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don't win. Spain stuck to their game plan. In terms of controlling the game, they're better than us; we weren't able to do that. There were too many technical errors. We didn't play the match we had prepared for; we let them dictate the tempo, and if Spain dictates the tempo with their ball control and overall level, it's difficult," Mbappe said after the match.