England Players Reportedly Unhappy with Coach's Tactics After World Cup Exit as Tuchel Says Control Is "Not in Our DNA"

While in a game it is very normal for the team to fall back to focus on defending the lead. But some in the squad feel Tuchel's tactical changes and substitutions made England retreat even more than they needed to. A number of players reportedly felt the team should have pressed higher up the pitch, not to chase a second goal, but to make Argentina think twice and ease the pressure on England's defense.

A BBC source, close to the squad summed it up simply: England "went too deep too early." Something Tuchel should’ve known from the beginning before facing Argentina, who has been coming from behind throughout the knockout stage to completely steal the thunder from the teams.

See Also: FIFA to Probe Argentina Players For 'Insensitive' Banner on Falkland After England Semis

Tuchel Backed His Tactical Shift vs Argentina

Speaking to British newspapers, Tuchel gave his own explanation. He said that right after England scored, Argentina took over in possession and chances, and it happened fast. He said the plan was for his back five to stay active and push out to the wingers, not sit passively. But he admitted the team could not win the ball back in midfield duels, which forced them deeper and deeper, something he insists was never the plan.

Tuchel also pointed to a bigger issue: England's style of play. He said controlling the ball and the game may not be "in our DNA," unlike teams such as Spain, Argentina, or Brazil. Still, he said he believes his players have the quality to show good football, pointing to what he sees in training.

Tuchel was hired to finally push England past the near-misses of the Gareth Southgate era, which included a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship final defeats. He still has the backing of Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham, but the criticism from inside his own squad adds pressure heading into European Championship qualifying. The FA is expected to review England's tournament in detail once the team returns home, after their bronze medal match against France on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Tuchel remains as England manager even after the criticisms he faced from the fans. He brought something to the team that gave some hope to the players who looked fierce and hungry from the beginning which is something that wasn’t seen earlier. Tuchel will push this team to 2028 Euros in his next chapter as England’s coach.

(Edited By Harsh Pandey)

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