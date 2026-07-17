England Players Reportedly Unhappy with Coach's Tactics After World Cup Exit as Tuchel Says Control Is "Not in Our DNA"

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
Key Points:
After losing to Argentina on July 15,2026, Thomas Tuchel faced criticisms by fans for his mismanagement.
Some of the England players also expressed their disappointment, claiming that Tuchel went too deep early in the game.
Coach Tuchel backed his tactics, says Control is "not in our DNA"
ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2026 England's men lost 2-1 to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final. The Three Lions were looking strong but things slowed after the 60th minute of the game and the way the team played in the last 30 minutes of the match has now become the biggest talking point. The loss means England still haven't reached a men's World Cup final in 64 years after winning it in 1966.
England were leading 1-0 with 35 minutes to go. It looked like they were heading to their first final since 1966. But everything changed fast. Coach Thomas Tuchel switched to a back five to protect the lead, and Argentina took full control, scoring twice before the end. The changes drew attention to the fans, calling it “the dumbest decisions” in the play by the coach in the most crucial match of their career. Former England striker Wayne Rooney said the loss to Argentina "started from the manager and the decisions he made."
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According to BBC, close to the squad, several senior players were unhappy with how the team defended their lead. At least three senior players are said to have privately complained about the approach in the closing stages. After a tremendous first half, England’s quick lapse resulted in Argentina to gain possession of the game.
While in a game it is very normal for the team to fall back to focus on defending the lead. But some in the squad feel Tuchel's tactical changes and substitutions made England retreat even more than they needed to. A number of players reportedly felt the team should have pressed higher up the pitch, not to chase a second goal, but to make Argentina think twice and ease the pressure on England's defense.
A BBC source, close to the squad summed it up simply: England "went too deep too early." Something Tuchel should’ve known from the beginning before facing Argentina, who has been coming from behind throughout the knockout stage to completely steal the thunder from the teams.
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Speaking to British newspapers, Tuchel gave his own explanation. He said that right after England scored, Argentina took over in possession and chances, and it happened fast. He said the plan was for his back five to stay active and push out to the wingers, not sit passively. But he admitted the team could not win the ball back in midfield duels, which forced them deeper and deeper, something he insists was never the plan.
Tuchel also pointed to a bigger issue: England's style of play. He said controlling the ball and the game may not be "in our DNA," unlike teams such as Spain, Argentina, or Brazil. Still, he said he believes his players have the quality to show good football, pointing to what he sees in training.
Tuchel was hired to finally push England past the near-misses of the Gareth Southgate era, which included a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship final defeats. He still has the backing of Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham, but the criticism from inside his own squad adds pressure heading into European Championship qualifying. The FA is expected to review England's tournament in detail once the team returns home, after their bronze medal match against France on Saturday, July 18, 2026.
Tuchel remains as England manager even after the criticisms he faced from the fans. He brought something to the team that gave some hope to the players who looked fierce and hungry from the beginning which is something that wasn’t seen earlier. Tuchel will push this team to 2028 Euros in his next chapter as England’s coach.
(Edited By Harsh Pandey)
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