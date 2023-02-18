G20 India 2023: Delegates to do yoga daily in Gurugram

Delegates for the first Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting of G20 nations slated in Gurugram from March 1 to 4 will do yoga daily and the host Haryana is providing instructors for holding sessions, state Chief Minister's Additional Principal Secretary Amit Agrawal said on Saturday.



Reviewing preparations for organising the summit, Agrawal said the day of the participants would begin with a yoga session.



"All participants from different countries will be invited for the yoga session in the morning. Efficient yoga instructors will be provided for them and protocol yoga exercises, which are usually performed on International Yoga Day, will be practiced during their three-day stay at Hotel Leela," he said.



In the virtual meeting, Agrawal said it is a matter of pride for India to have presidency of G-20 Summit and it's an opportunity to showcase Haryana's cultural heritage to the foreign delegates.



It also provides an opportunity to project and promote the city of Gurugram among international community. For this, he said, residents of Gurugram should come forward and participate in preparing the city to host this mega event.



"Everybody should contribute in his or her way. The companies or corporate houses should come forward in presenting a gesture of welcome to the delegates. For example, they can put up approved G-20 creatives and projections on their buildings. In addition, they can adequately lit up their buildings, as is done during Diwali festival. Similarly, the residents can contribute in keeping the city clean."



It was informed at the meeting that signages and welcome gates, hoardings, etc are also being displayed to inform the public about the importance of the summit.



For this purpose, 400 auto-rickshaws and taxi cabs in Gurugram and Faridabad are used to publicise the event. In addition, 100 bus queue shelters in the national capital Delhi and 200 bus queue shelters in Gurugram, 300 buses of Haryana State Transport, 200 departmental hoardings have been put up with publicity material relating to the summit.



Also, the G-20 logo is being broadcast on screens in all common service centres across the state. Publicity material related to the conference is being broadcast on 100 digital screens installed at railway stations of six districts, including Gurugram.



Not only this, eight interstate Volvo buses plying from Gurugram have been completely covered with paraphernalia related to the summit.



Delegates will be given options for evening visit to Camera Museum, Transport Museum, Biodiversity Park and Cyber Hub located in Gurugram.



A visit to the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is also planned. The delegates will also be invited to plant saplings at the sanctuary. Excursion tours of delegates to Car Museum in Tauru in Nuh district and Pratapgarh Farm in Jhajjar district are also being planned.



(SJ/IANS)