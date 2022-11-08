Netflix rolls out 'Stranger Things' VR game, arriving in winter 2023

Streaming platform Netflix has officially announced the release of the 'Stranger Things' VR game that will arrive on major VR platforms in the winter of 2023.

The announcement came on Stranger Things Day 2022, which was celebrated on Sunday.

The game is a psychological horror/action game, which will be developed by Tender Claws (an art and games studio).

The gaming studio also shared the news on its official Twitter handle, saying, "Tender Claws is pleased to announce our latest project 'Stranger Things VR' coming late 2023."

Netflix also released the teaser of the game on Youtube.

"Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR," the video description reads.