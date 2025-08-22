The Debate Over Regulation of Online Gambling in India

By Katty Bee

Online gambling in India is not just a hot topic; it’s something that makes policymakers, tech entrepreneurs, and otherwise level-headed folks break into a sweat.

On one hand, we’ve got the archaic Public Gambling Act of 1867—born in colonial times and creaky for the digital era. On the other, the internet’s boundless reach sparks fresh conversations about consumer safety, fair play, and yes, public coffers.

A Patchwork of State Laws

India’s online gambling sector is evolving rapidly, with differing state-level laws creating a patchwork of regulations.

Some states—Sikkim and Nagaland, notably—have pioneered licensing regimes for online casinos and skill-based games, complete with clear definitions distinguishing skill from pure chance. Goa and Daman & Diu still focus on land-based casinos but are tiptoeing toward digital extensions. Meanwhile, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have imposed outright bans, and the rest of the country teeters between outright prohibition and cautious allowance.

Voices for a Unified Framework

Supporters of a unified approach argue it would ensure fair play, protect consumers, and open up new revenue streams for public projects. And they’re not just tossing around theory: India’s online gaming market is fueled by a digital economy surging around 15 percent annually and is projected to reach $8.6 billion by 2027.

Wouldn’t a nationwide standard help clamp down on shady operators and ensure younger audiences are safeguarded? I tend to think so.

International Footprints

International operators, such as Lottoland which sells online lottery tickets, have already shown how regulated platforms can combine transparency with responsible gaming measures. They deploy self-exclusion tools, spending limits, and crystal-clear terms—features that local players could really benefit from if granted a level playing field.

I’m honestly impressed by how some global brands handle KYC and AML checks without chasing users away in frustration (it’s a precarious balance, for sure).