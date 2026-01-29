6 Games That Are Easy To Learn But Difficult To Master

1. Chess

Chess is perhaps the prime example when considering this category, and there’s a reason it has such a timeless appeal.

The rules of chess are straightforward. Use your pieces to progress through a simplified checkered battlefield and checkmate the king, rendering the piece unable to move. You have many different pieces at your disposal to help you do this, each of which has a unique moveset.

There’s plenty of strategy to dig into here, and it’s a game you can play for decades and be continually learning new things.

You can play the game for free online, and there are numerous video game versions for you to download to play on modern consoles.



2. Street Fighter 2



While many of the Street Fighter games since the second one are considered very difficult to get into, this title represents something of a sweet spot for the franchise.

For those who have never played a fighting game before, this is one of the best ever made, and once you’ve learned the basic movesets, there’s a huge scope for improvement. Despite its age, it’s also one that people continue to play at an e-sports level, and there’s no sign of that stopping any time soon.

You can buy the original cartridge for cheap if you have a Super Nintendo or SEGA Genesis lying around, or download the game on the latest online platforms like Steam or the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo storefronts.



3. Tetris 99

If you have a Nintendo Switch and subscribe to the online service, you should definitely give Tetris 99 a try. It’s free to play and offers a clever modern twist on the Game Boy classic.

If you’ve played Fortnite, you’ll be familiar with the Battle Royale format, whereby a large group of players fight to be the last one standing. This is the Tetris version.

As the name suggests, 99 players face off against each other as they play their own personal game of Tetris. Once a line is cleared, it gets sent to another player as an attack, shunting up their board by one space and pushing them closer to losing. It’s easy to learn, but to become a great player, you’ll have to put in a lot of practice.

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Another great option if you have a Switch is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate . This is one of those rare games that both has a huge skill ceiling with some truly outstanding players at the top, while simultaneously catering to total beginners.

The premise is simple: beat your opponent (or opponents) at a 2D fight either by depleting their health bar or knocking them out of the map. What makes it so fun is that you’ve got a massive roster of characters to choose from, whether those from Nintendo’s extensive roster or the dozens of other franchises that make an appearance.

There are also many controller styles available. You’ve got the Switch Joy Cons, the Pro Controller, and even the re-release of the original GameCube controller if you wish.