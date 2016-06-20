Unique ID Cards For the Disabled Coming Soon in India

2.23% of India's population suffers from various disabilities
For the first time, Ministry of Social Justice has come up with a new database to issue UDID cards to differently able people
The cards will indicate the intensity of disability through a color scheme
The Ministry of Social Justice, a branch of the government responsible for welfare, social justice, and empowerment of disadvantaged and marginalized sections of society, will launch a central database for the disabled and issue Unique Disable Identity (UDID) cards.
Follow NewsGram on Twitter: @newsgram1
The design for these cards seems to have been well thought upon. On one side, a color bar will show the level of intensity of the disability. A yellow bar indicates the extent of disability of 40%, blue for 40% to 80%, and above 80% is indicated by the color red. These cards will also bear a unique hologram to avoid duplicate identities.
Around 2.23% of the population in India suffer from disabilities, which amount to about 27 million people. There had been no system until now to identify this huge chunk of the population. The database that is being worked on by the government will be available to the public domain in June for registration at the district level, a first of its kind endeavor.
Follow NewsGram on Twitter: NewsGram
The portal will serve as a means to acquire disability certificates, and will ensure that everyone with all degrees of disabilities has access to this facility. The portal will allow the people to mention details of their disabilities, after which they will go through a screening process before being allotted UDID cards. Because not everyone has access to the internet, a provision of offline forms has been ensured.
Vinod Aggarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities said on Tuesday last week, "This would enable the government to have genuine and real time data on disability covering various aspects such as level of education, income and employment status".
The Government also plans to establish Central University for Disability Studies and Research in Kerala, following which, similar centers will be built in other states too.
-written by Saurabh Bodas, an intern at NewsGram. Twitter Handle: @saurabhbodas96
ALSO READ: