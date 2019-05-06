Iran will Continue with Low-Level Uranium Enrichment Despite US Move to Stop it

Separately, President Hassan Rouhani said live on television on Saturday that Iran must counter U.S. sanctions by continuing to export its oil as well as boosting non-oil exports. "America is trying to decrease our foreign reserves … So we have to increase our hard currency income and cut our currency expenditures," Rouhani said. "Last year, we had we non-oil exports of $43 billion. We should increase production and raise our [non-oil] exports and resist America's plots against the sale of our oil."

Friday's U.S. move, which Rouhani made no direct reference to, was the third punitive action Washington has taken against Iran in as many weeks. Last week, it said it would stop waivers for countries buying Iranian oil, in an attempt to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero. It also blacklisted Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Trump administration's efforts to impose political and economic isolation on Tehran began last year when it unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal it and other world powers negotiated with Iran in 2015. (VOA)