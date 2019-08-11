President Ram Nath Kovind Says Eid Symbolizes Love And Service To Humanity

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted citizens on the occasion of Eid, which falls on Monday, saying the festival symbolizes love and service to humanity.
In a message, the President said: "On the occasion of Idu'l Zuha, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad.
"Idu'l Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity.", he continues.
"Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture.", he added. (IANS)