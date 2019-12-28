Here Are Top 5 Exciting Space Moments of 2019

In a huge milestone for China, which is attempting to position itself as a leading space power, the country's Chang'e-4 lunar probe on January 3 became the first spacecraft to make a soft landing on the far side of the Moon. The probe, comprising a lander and a rover, touched down at the pre-selected landing area at 177.6 degrees east longitude and 45.5 degrees south latitude on the far side of the Moon. The programme Chang'e (named in honour of a goddess who, according to Chinese legend, lives on the Moon) intends to send a manned mission to the Moon in the long term and although no deadline has been set, some experts indicated it may be around 2036.