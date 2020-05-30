The Future Of India will Be Based on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

In fighting COVID, we held the longest and very strict lockdown which ensured minimum damage for the country. We had no capacity in many areas. We had zero COVID hospitals. Now we have more than 800. We had only one lab for testing and now we have more than 300. PPE suit, Mask and even the Swab Stick was getting imported. We became 'Aatmanirbhar' and now it is a 'Make in India' story. Even ventilators are being produced in India. 165 distilleries and 962 manufacturers were given licence to produce hand sanitisers which resulted in production of 87 lakh litres of hand sanitisers. Government released Rs. 15,000 crore health package and Rs. 11,000 crores for State Disaster Relief Fund to enable the States to take up the challenge and fight it without borrowing. In COVID fight, 3000 trains have ferried nearly 45 lakhs migrant labours back to their homes. Thousands of Indian residents stranded in foreign countries were evacuated successfully.