Indian Entertainment Industry Lost These Celebrities in 2020 So Far

The most controversial Indian celebrity death in years, the reason of Sushant's demise is yet to be ascertained. What is known so far is that the 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. Initial reports stated it was a suicide, and that his body was found hanging, but these theories have now been questioned. While Mumbai Police had concluded the case to be a suicide, a CBI probe has been ordered into the death on Wednesday by the Supreme Court.