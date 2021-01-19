Unveiling Uddhav Thackeray’s Journey From Advertising Photographer To Maha. CM

Jadhav has over 20 awards and scholarships, including the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, to his credit in these two decades. With a proven track record of writing about politics, gender issues, health, agriculture, environment, and rural and urban development issues, his research in journalism and communication has been based on extensive field visits. He has covered politics from Panchayat to Parliament elections while working with national newspapers, including The Hindu Business Line, The Times of India, and The Indian Express. (IANS)