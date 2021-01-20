Covid-19 Vaccines Less Effective For People Suffering From Obesity

"In addition to the physical toll of COVID-19, the pandemic has an equally troubling mental health component, causing anxiety and depression, among many other related problems. Emotional stressors like these can affect a person's immune system, impairing their ability to ward off infections," said the researcher of the study Annelise Madison from the Ohio State University in the US. Health experts also suggest that there are several factors that may lower the effectiveness of new Covid-19 vaccines and therefore it should be avoided.