“Bangladesh: The Price of Freedom”: Relive The Horrors Of Bangladesh Liberation

The outcome is "Bangladesh: The Price of Freedom", published by Niyogi Books to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation. "I got involved myself in the sense that in 1947 when my family and I were uprooted from Pakistan, we came to India as refugees. Because the newspaper needs one or two pictures every day, my own environment, and being a refugee myself, I got involved in watching the plight of the refugees from East Bengal and their sufferings. And then these negatives were lost. They were put into some big bundle somewhere and never saw the light of the day," Rai told IANS in an interview.