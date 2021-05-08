Mother’s Day: Minimizing Early Pregnancy Key To Safe Motherhood

Divya Santhanam, Senior State Program Manager, Rajasthan at Population Foundation of India says, "In India, child marriage is illegal and yet if we were to go by NFHS-4 data, in Rajasthan alone, one-third of all adolescent girls are married before they turn 18. It goes without saying that preventing such early and unplanned pregnancies is critical to their overall wellbeing. Further, only a healthy mother can give birth to and raise a healthy child and can break the vicious cycle of intergenerational malnutrition." "To invest in young people's health today is to ensure a healthy next generation," she added. (IANS/JC)