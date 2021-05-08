Saturday, May 8, 2021
This Mothers’ Day Spoil Your Mom With An Unforgettable Meal

You can express your gratitude by taking over the daily chores at home and grant her the much-needed rest from the everyday routine

Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to show how much we love, care, and appreciate her. Wikimedia commons

There may not be a heart as pure and loving as our mom’s. Our mother is our ‘Superhero’; she is a great multi-tasker, and runs around all day, and works tirelessly, taking care of all our needs single-handedly. Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show how much we love, care, and appreciate her. You can express your gratitude by taking over the daily chores at home and grant her the much-needed rest from the everyday routine.

Also, given the lockdown, we sure can bring the celebration home. On Mother day Make her some delicious and nutritious food that will certainly put a smile on that face. After all, small and thoughtful gestures go a long way.

Sheryl Salis shares these quick and healthy recipes that you can make in no time.

Moong with Bulgur Pilaf

Ingredients

* Green Moong 1/2 cup

* Bulgar (Daliya) 1/2 cup

* Water 3 cups

* Salt To Taste

* Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil 3 tsp

* Onions, chopped 1 no.

* Garlic 2 tsp

* Jeera seeds 1 tsp

* Cinnamon, ground ï¿½ tsp

* Nutmeg, ground A Pinch

* Black pepper ï¿½ tsp

* All Spice Powder A Pinch

* Onions, thinly sliced 3 no

* Coriander leaves, finely chopped ï¿½ cup

*1 cup = 30 g?*1 tbsp = 15 g?*1 tsp = 5 g

Method

* Combine moong and bulgar with water and bring to a boil

* Add salt, lower the heat cover and simmer until lentils are almost done but still firm (approx. 20 min)

* In a large pan, add 1 tsp cold-pressed virgin coconut oil and chopped onions. Cook for 5 min

* Add garlic, jeera, Cinnamon powder, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and allspice Stir for 1 min

* Stir in lentils, bulgur Mix well

* Remove from heat

* In a Frying pan, take 2 tsp cold-pressed virgin coconut oil add sliced onion

* Cook and stir until caramelized to a very rich brown color for 15 min

* Transfer lentils and bulgur mixture to a serving bowl and top with caramelized onions

Mango Pudding

Mother
Once semolina is roasted and turns golden brown, add cold-pressed virgin coconut oil and cook for another minute or two. Wikimedia commons

Ingredients

* Semolina 1/2 cup

* Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil 1 tbsp

* Water 2 cups

* NMR tested Honey 1 tbsp

For Sauce

* Mango 1 cup

* Chia seeds ï¿½ tsp

For Topping

* Mango cubes ï¿½ cup

* Desiccated coconut ï¿½ tsp

* Yogurt 1 tbsp

Method

* Roast semolina on a slow flame for 3 to 4 minutes stirring continuously

* Once semolina is roasted and turns golden brown, add cold-pressed virgin coconut oil and cook for another minute or two

* Gradually pour water and mix well. When it starts to bubble, add NMR tested honey

* Let it cook with constant stirring until the desired consistency is achieved. Remove from heat and let it cool

* For mango sauce, simply blend mango cubes with chia seeds

* Serve semolina pudding topped with mango sauce and garnish with mango pieces, desiccated coconut, and yogurt

Vegan Alfredo Pasta

Mother
In a large pan, add the boiled pasta along with the alfredo sauce, toss, and gently. Wikimedia commons

For Alfredo sauce:

Ingredients

* Vegetable broth

* Cashewnuts

* Onion

* Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil

* Garlic cloves

* Nutritional yeast

* Nutmeg

* Salt

For Pasta

Ingredients

* Pasta (boiled)

* Mushroom (sauteed)

*1 cup = 200 ml 1 tbsp = 15ml 1 tsp = 5 ml

Method

For Alfredo Sauce

* Heat Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut oil in a non-stick pan

* Add onion and garlic and saute it until tender and golden. Cool for few minutes and put it in the blender along with cashews, veggie broth, nutritional yeast, salt, and nutmeg. Blend until creamy and smooth.

For Pasta

* In a large pan, add the boiled pasta along with the alfredo sauce, toss, and gently

* Garnish it with chili flakes and parsley and serve hot! (IANS/JC)

