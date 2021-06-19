Durga Vahini: What Is It?

By- Khushi Bisht
History and Objective
Founded in 1991, Durga Vahini or Durga brigade is a branch of the Hindu nationalist organizations and is the female equivalent of the Bajrang Dal. This group arose with the goal of uniting female Hindu youth at the height of Lord Rama's birthplace movement (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement).
Durga Vahini translates to "Army Of Durga," and is named after a Hindu goddess, Durga, known for strength and protection. This organization emphasizes self-defense, particularly for young Hindu women, and provides karate, lathi, and weapons training. Training sessions last nearly two weeks and are held throughout India. Women are physically and intellectually taught to be tough and capable.
The founding chairperson of this vibrant Hindu women's organization is Sadhvi Rithambara. Young females aged 15 to 30 are the source of power and enthusiasm of this organization because they believe it is only through the strength of youth that the social system and country may reach the pinnacle of glory.
This organization carries on the practice of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, an all-women organization that was established in 1936 after the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) with the primary goal of teaching Hindu women self-defense tactics so they could defend themselves against Muslim attackers.
The bulk of volunteers of the Durga Vahini come from conventional families. As defenders of Hinduism, several members feel they get a voice, camaraderie, and confidence after joining the organization. Durga Vahini's valiant females have strived tirelessly for society and the country. They have implemented several initiatives to instill characteristics such as awareness, solidarity, and courage.
The instructors of 'Durga Vahini' are known as Matr Shakti which means ' Power of the Mother,' because they also manage their responsibilities as a mother and a wife while simultaneously empowering young ladies. These trainers solidify the magnificent Sanskars by instilling cultural and national pride in women through a sustained cultural awareness initiative.
According to the women of Durga Vahini, Hindus are in actual danger. As a result, they offer steadfast support and protection to Hindu people and society by eliminating all forms of instability, injustice, immorality, and inequity amongst Hindus.