Delhi riots case: Charges framed against gun-toting Shahrukh Pathan

Earlier, in a separate case, the court had framed charges against Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman, observing he had raised his pistol – not sideways but straight – at Head Constable (HC) Deepak Dahiya who is taller than him but the direction of the pistol was aimed at the cop's head and even the point at which the trigger is pulled, the aim was straight towards Dahiya.