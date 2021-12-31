United States of America crises in 2021

The chaotic pullout of US troops from Afghanistan ceding control to the Taliban after a 20-year war was a point of pivot at the global level. The fall of Kabul to the Taliban, whom the US had defeated and chased out of the city, without any resistance from the Washington-backed military, was a shock and it led to harrowing scenes of tens of thousands of US employees and supporters trying to get out while an ill-prepared US scrambled to meet the challenge. The scenes of disarray in Kabul and the quick Taliban takeover dented the US image and gave an edge to China and Russia in the region – and, of course, Pakistan.