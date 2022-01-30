No freedom of press in Afghanistan, journalists attacked and detained

The journalist, who worked with local and international media for about 15 years, said reporters are stopped and questioned at checkpoints and that it is getting harder to find people willing to speak. "Whenever we go to report, they ask us many times, 'Where have you been? Where are you coming from? Where do you go? Who do you work for?' " the journalist said. "There is fear everywhere. Everyone is afraid. Common people do not want to talk to us. Experts are threatened. You know what happened to Professor Jalal?" the journalist said, referring to the university teacher detained earlier in January.