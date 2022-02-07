Diplomats beyond borders mourn for ‘Nightingale of India’

"Saddened by the tragic death of #LataMangeshkar, one of India's greatest playback singers for over seven-decades. As the Queen of Melody, her songs spanned every genre & connected cultures through music. She would be remembered for her lasting legacy for generations to come," wrote Farid Mamundzay, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to India. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. She was the voice of the country ever since I can remember. This is truly the end of an era," wrote Dr S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister. "An irreplaceable loss to the nation. An irreplaceable loss to the world of music. Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar will live in our hearts forever," writes T.S. Tirumurti, the ambassador and permanent representative of India in the United Nations. (IANS/SP)