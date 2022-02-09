Deoband’s Islamic seminary removes fatwas on child adoption from website after complaint

District Magistrate of Saharanpur, Akhilesh Singh said the spokesman of Darul Uloom of Deoband had submitted his reply in this regard. "We are in the process of examining the reply," said Singh. "Till that time, we asked the seminary to withdraw the link of the fatwa which is under question and the link has been removed from the website," he said. The District Magistrate said if any violation of law was found in the investigation, then action would be initiated under appropriate sections of law against them. Darul Uloom's media-in-charge, Ashraf Usmani, said only a link related to a fatwa issued about the adoption of a child had been removed from the public domain until an investigation was underway. He claimed that no ban was imposed on the seminary's website and it was operational. (IANS/SP)