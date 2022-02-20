Former Indian-American Amazon employee jailed for fraud, bribery

Former Amazon employee Rohit Kadimisetty has been sentenced to 10 months in prison with a fine of $50,000 for a fraud and bribery scheme targeting the e-commerce giant's online Marketplace. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) said in a statement that Kadimisetty, 28, of Northridge, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in September 2021. "You do not have a license to steal from Amazon, you were involved in illegal conduct. This could be called modern-day organized crime," said US District Judge Richard A. Jones at the sentencing hearing. US Attorney Nick Brown said that Kadimisetty used his knowledge and contacts from prior employment at Amazon, "to enrich himself by manipulating listings on Amazon Marketplace".